13 dogs rescued from Woodridge daycare after tornado strikes

WOODRIDGE, Ill. – The violent weather caused a frightening night for animals at a doggie daycare in Woodridge.

Thirteen dogs at Dogtastic Fun were rescued about 45 minutes after the tornado struck.

The Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers were going door-to-door Sunday night to check on people when they discovered dogs inside the daycare.

The owner showed up and all the pups were rescued.

The storm ripped part of the roof off the building. No word on when the facility will reopen.

