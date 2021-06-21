WOODRIDGE, Ill. – The violent weather caused a frightening night for animals at a doggie daycare in Woodridge.
Thirteen dogs at Dogtastic Fun were rescued about 45 minutes after the tornado struck.
The Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers were going door-to-door Sunday night to check on people when they discovered dogs inside the daycare.
The owner showed up and all the pups were rescued.
The storm ripped part of the roof off the building. No word on when the facility will reopen.
LATEST WGN NEWS HEADLINES:
- Police ID suspect who donned hazmat suit during bank robbery in Munster
- 13 dogs rescued from Woodridge daycare after tornado strikes
- From our vantage point: SkyCam9 flys over aftermath of EF-3 twister
- Ashburn duo charged in Scottsdale neighborhood carjacking
- Murdered New Orleans woman’s last texts from Russia: ‘In car with stranger. Hope I’m not being abducted’