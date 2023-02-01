MARKHAM, Ill. — A lawsuit stemming from a May 2019 incident where a Richton Park police officer shot a 12-year-old boy in his bedroom has reportedly been settled.

According to Al Hofeld, Jr. of The Law Offices of Al Hofeld, Crystal Worship, her boyfriend, and her three sons including Amir Worship who was 12 at the time, were asleep in their Markham home when the South Suburban Emergency Response Team (SSERT) conducted a raid of the residence at approximately 5 a.m. on May 26, 2019. The SSERT was executing a search warrant for Worship’s boyfriend. He was arrested and charged with drug possession.

During a press conference Wednesday, Hofeld stated their lawsuit has been settled for $12 million and included apologies from both the officer and the Richton Park.

Hofeld stated during the search one Richton Park police officer shot Amir Worship while he was “seated on his bed and fully cooperating with officers.” However three investigations, one by the Illinois State Police and two by Richton Park Police, did not find misconduct by the officer.

In addition to the settlement, Hofeld stated his office would be turning over all of the evidence they have gathered over the last two years to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office in hopes they will re-open their investigation.