12-year-old Iowa girl fatally struck by police car headed to apartment fire

RED OAK, Iowa (AP) — A 12-year-old Iowa girl was struck and killed by a police vehicle that was headed to an apartment fire.

The girl, identified as Vana Marie Redd, was on her way to a grocery store to buy snacks with a gift card she got for Christmas, according to her older sister.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla says the crash happened Monday night as a Red Oak police cruiser headed to the fire with its lights and sirens on.

The crash report states Vana “ran into the roadway.”

The officer involved in the crash has been placed on paid leave while the state patrol investigates. He was identified as 22-year-old Reece Anderson, of Red Oak.