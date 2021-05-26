12-year-old Glendale Heights boy charged with stabbing another boy in fight

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — A 12-year-old boy in Glendale Heights has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stabbing another boy during a fight.

On Tuesday just before 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a fight in the 500 block of James Court. When they arrived, police found a 12-year-old boy suffering from two stab wounds to his abdomen.

The boy was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries. Police said the boy who stabbed him was found 100 yards away from the crime scene and placed into custody.

Police believe the boys were engaged in a dispute on Snapchat and agreed to fight. Police believe when the pair met on James Court, the boy accused of stabbing pulled out a Batman-branded double-bladed knife.

The boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery and was ordered to home detention. The boy will be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and will only be allowed to leave for school, attorney or doctors appointments.

The boy’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 1 for a status hearing.