CHICAGO — A missing person’s report was filed for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing from the city’s Armor Square neighborhood since Tuesday.

Alyssa Feng was last seen near the 3300 block of South Shields Avenue on Tuesday. She was seen wearing a brown dress and white shoes. She is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall and 110 pounds.

If found, contant the CPD area one detectives at 312-747-8380.