CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago Sunday morning.

According to police, the girl was walking near the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue around 9:24 a.m. when an individual in a dark colored car fired shots in her direction.

She sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to Comers Children Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody at this time and police are investigating the incident.