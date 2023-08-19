CHICAGO — A child died after drowning in the lake in Rogers Park on Wednesday, according to Chicago police.

Officers say it happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the boy as 12-year-old Fred Elouga.

Police say Elouga entered Lake Michigan in the 1200 block of West Jarvis and went underwater for an extended period of time. After being pulled from the lake, police say Elouga was in critical condition and taken to the hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner says Elouga was pronounced dead just after 12:30 p.m. the following day.

Police say an investigation into the drowning is underway.