12 Lake Forest College students test COVID-19 positive

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Twelve students at Lake Forest College have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said 28 more students were in close contact with those who tested positive. Most of the infected students are members of the men’s hockey team. They are now in isolation or quarantine.

School officials said several students broke school rules by holding social gatherings Saturday night and visiting each other’s dorm rooms.

Now, the rest of the semester could be in jeopardy if more students test positive. The school just got back into session for its spring semester and has several rules in place plus an aggressive testing system.

In a letter to students, the president of the college, Stephen Schutt, said he understands the desire for students to get together, but stressed that COVID-19 is still a threat.

The college said those who violated the rules will face appropriate disciplinary consequences, however, the letter didn’t spell out what those consequences may be. .