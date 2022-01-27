11-year-old boy charged in Mount Greenwood carjacking

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy was charged in connection with a Mount Greenwood carjacking.

Chicago police said the child was arrested by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Wednesday after being identified as one of the offenders who took a car at gunpoint from two women.

Police said he took the car from the women, ages 57 and 36, on Nov. 19 on the 11000 block of South Harding Avenue.

He was also seen inside a vehicle that was reported stolen on Nov. 13 from the 7300 block of South Francisco Avenue, police said.

The 11-year-old was charged with felony aggravated vehicular hijacking and misdemeanor criminal trespassing to a vehicle.

He is due in juvenile court on Thursday.