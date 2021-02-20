17 people displaced after Evanston fire

EVANSTON, Ill. — Eleven residents were displaced by a fire at an apartment building in Evanston.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the kitchen of a unit on the second floor of an apartment building on the 2100 block of Howard Avenue.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started. However, the building sustained significant smoke and water damage.

All of the residents made it out before firefighters arrived. No one was injured.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.