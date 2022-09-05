CHICAGO — Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th Ward) plans to retire at the end of her term, according to a statement released Monday.

First elected in 2015, the Far Southeast Side alderwoman says it is time to step aware and focus on family.

“This has been one of the greatest achievements of my life and also one of the hardest,” said Garza, who has worked for more than 30 years in Far Southeast Side. “I will always hold this experience and the 10th Ward in my heart but it is time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life. As a result, I will not be seeking a third term as Alderperson.”

Garza has served as the chair of the Progressive Reform Caucus. Her term ends May 10.