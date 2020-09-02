10-year-old killed and 5-year-old injured after police chase ends in crash

CHICAGO — A 10-year-old girl was killed and a 5-year-old boy was injured after a police chase that ended in a car crash in Gresham.

Chicago police said they were trying to stop a black sedan for traffic violations on the 8000 block of South Halsted Street around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the black sedan fled westbound on 80th Street and struck a gray sedan with a 57-year-old woman driving. The black car then struck a tan sedan that was occupied by a 43-year-old male driver, the 10-year-old and the 5-year-old.

Police said three occupants from the black car fled on foot.

The children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. The 10-year-old was pronounced dead and the 5-year-old was in critical condition.

The 43-year-old was hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 57-year-old was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Police are speaking to a person of interest.

No further information was provided.