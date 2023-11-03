CHICAGO — A child was hospitalized Friday night after a shooting on the South Side, police say.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of East 91st Street, in the city’s Burnside neighborhood, just before 7:40 p.m.

Officers say a 10-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest after three unknown individuals fired shots into a home in the area from outside.

Police say the child, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8271.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.