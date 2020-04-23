10-year-old girl who made hand-sewn masks for healthcare workers killed in ATV accident

MUNDAY, Texas — A 10-year-old Texas girl who made national headlines after she hand sewed masks for hospital workers has died in an ATV accident.

Lexi Collins was killed on Friday, according to KTXS.

Collins spent hours sewing approximately 100 masks for healthcare workers in her community and the surrounding areas.

She was inspired to do this as her mother, grandmother, aunt and uncle were all nurses.

“Lexi was a remarkable child. She was bright, talented, wise beyond her years, but overall had the most precious spirit I’ve ever know,” Karen Logan, a councilwoman in Lexi’s home city of Munday, told the news outlet. “She was always smiling.”

Her funeral was Monday. According to her obituary, those in attendance were required to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Turquoise t-shirts displaying the words “Live Like Lexi” are being sold to raise money to erect a memorial in her honor at her neighborhood park.