10-year-old girl shot in Gary

GARY, Ind. — A 10-year-old girl was shot and injured in an unincorporated area of Gary, Indiana.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 4100 block of Cleveland Street.

A man in a blue van pulled into parking lot when a dog reportedly began to run at him. The man pulled out a gun and fired several shots missing the dog, but hitting the girl several times in both legs.

The girl was taken to a Gary hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Officers were searching for the man in the van.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. in a released statement said, “It breaks my heart to learn that a child was wounded this afternoon and we are praying for her speedy recovery unquote.”

No further information was provided.