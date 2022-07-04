CHICAGO — A 10-year-old boy was among 55 people shot in Chicago during the Fourth of July weekend.

Chicago police said the boy was inside his home on the 600 block of West Englewood Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Sunday when he suddenly felt pain. He ran to an adult in the home and police was called.

Police said several rounds of gunfire entered through the siding of the house and struck the 10-year-old. He was shot once in the ankle and twice in the buttocks.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and the shooting is under investigation.