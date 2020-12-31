10 displaced after massive fire spreads across 3 homes in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. – Ten people will not being ringing in 2021 in their homes after a massive fire ripped through three Harvey residences Thursday afternoon.

At around 4:15 p.m., Harvey firefighters were dispatched to the 158th block of Lexington Avenue on the report of a fire. Seven adults and three children managed to get out without any injuries.

One of them, Francisco Vacquez, was at home earlier when his wife gave him some disturbing news.

“I was in the bedroom. My wife, she called me ’bout fire on my neighbors’ house. I come out and see a fire,” he said.

The fire quickly spread to his home and other neighbor, but Vacquez quickly got his family outside safely.

The watched firefighters tackle the blaze from outside, which was eventually struck out.

There’s no word on what caused the fire at this time.