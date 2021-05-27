1-year-old girl killed in West Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A 1-year-old girl was killed after a hit-and-run on the West Side.

Police said around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a black Chrylser rear ended a black Toyota vehicle on the 300 block of South Western Avenue. The Toyota had two women and a 1-year-old girl inside.

The driver of the Chrysler kept driving — hitting multiple other cars before the driver got out and fled on foot.

The little girl, identified as Jamyah Harris, was taken to Stroger Hospital where she died. The two women refused medical treatment.

No one has been arrested.