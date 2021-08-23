1 year after shooting, family of Jacob Blake says he’s in pain ’90 percent of the day’

KENOSHA, Wisc. — It was one year ago on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when Kenosha police responded to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance.

Jacob Blake was shot seven times by police, in a video seen around the world, as he was getting into his SUV. Police said Blake was armed with a knife and had two children in the vehicle.

The Blake shooting happened three months after George Floyd died while being restrained by police officers in Minneapolis, a death that was captured on bystander video and sparked outrage and protests that spread across the United States and beyond.

“He’s our hero, this guy gets up and goes to therapy in tremendous amount of pain 90 percent of the day, everyday,” said uncle Justin Blake.

More than 250 people were arrested in the days that followed, including 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a self-styled medic with an assault rifle who is charged in the fatal shootings of two men and the wounding of a third.

The governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, released a statement Monday saying, “One year ago today, Jacob’s Blake’s life was forever changed. While we are grateful Jacob survived his injuries, we also know Jacob, his kids, and his family have and will face challenged they never imagined having to endure.”

One year later, Kathy and I are thinking of Jacob Blake and his loved ones today, and we ask Wisconsinites to join us in extending our prayers for peace and healing.



My full statement is available below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vBI9K720gK — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 23, 2021

In January, a Wisconsin prosecutor announced that he did not file criminal charges against the officer, Rusten Sheskey, who has since returned to work.

The Blakes are holding out hope that federal charges may be filed.

“I hold out faith that God will do what needs to be done and I’m very thankful that my son can answer the phone when I call you,” said father Jacob Blake Sr. “That I can hear his voice and I can feel his skin on the side of my face.”

Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial is supposed to begin in November.