1 teen dead, 1 wounded in Englewood shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot, one fatally, in Englewood, according to Chicago police.

Two boys, 15-year-old and 17-year-old, were in the backyard of a home on the 6800 block of South Peoria Street around 1 a.m. Saturday when shots were fired.

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 15-year-old taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound on his abdomen.

No one has been taken into custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News