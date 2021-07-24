1 teen dead, 1 wounded in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot, one fatally, in Englewood, according to Chicago police.

Two boys, 15-year-old and 17-year-old, were in the backyard of a home on the 6800 block of South Peoria Street around 1 a.m. Saturday when shots were fired.

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 15-year-old taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound on his abdomen.

No one has been taken into custody and Area One detectives are investigating.