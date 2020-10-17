1 teen dead, 1 injured after Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO — One teenager was killed and another was injured after a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard.

One of the teens, a 15-year-old, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. The other, also 15, was shot in the leg and is in good condition.

Police said the teen who was shot in the leg was being uncooperative and reused to answer questions.

No one is in custody.