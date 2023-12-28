PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A driver is seriously injured after a truck crashed into a train Thursday morning in Porter County, the sheriff’s office said.

The Porter County Sherriff’s office said the incident occurred near the 800 block of North State near Road 49 around 5:50 a.m. A Dodge Dakota truck was travelling south bound on State Road 49 and crashed into a CSX train.

The truck reportedly rolled over and caught fire. First responders were able to remove the occupant form the vehicle and transport them to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated and the roadway will be shutdown until further notice.