1 person injured after I-57 shooting

CHICAGO — A shooting on I-57 sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night on I-57 at 167th Street. The person who was shot drove to a Shell gas station around 167th Street and Pulaski Road after the shooting and later went to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. They are expected to be OK.

Police shut down lanes on I-57 for about a half hour to investigate. All lanes are open now.

No one has been taken into custody.

State police said there have been nearly 60 expressway shootings this year so far, up 167% over this time last year.