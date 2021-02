CHICAGO — A woman was injured after a car crashed into a building in Englewood.

Police said a someone driving a Chevy Malibu was driving near 63rd and Racine streets around 4:30 a.m. Thursday when they hit the driver’s side of a Toyota which sent that car into a building.

A woman inside the Toyota was hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center for minor injuries.

The people inside the Malibu fled the scene, according to police.

No one has been taken into custody.