1 person in custody after 7-year-old shot in Wicker Park

CHICAGO — A person has been taken into custody after a 7-year-old boy was shot in Wicker Park.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car with her son in the back seat near Honore Street and Haddon Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a woman approached the car on the driver side door.

A verbal altercation ensued and the woman who approached the car took out a gun and fired shots at the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Chicago police said the boy was shot in the stomach and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was stabilized. As of Thursday morning, the boy was alert and speaking.

It is unclear if the two women knew each other.

The incident is under investigation.