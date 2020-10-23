1 person seriously injured after police-involved shooting in Little Village

CHICAGO — A person, who police said was armed, was seriously injured after a police-involved shooting in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple shots fired on the 2600 block of South Hamlin Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police said officers attempted to “curb a suspicious vehicle” seen nearby, which fled and crashed into a light pole near an alley in the 3700 block of West 26th Street. Two men and a woman fled the vehicle, including a man with a gun, police said.

Police said they fired multiple shots at an offender who they said was carrying a weapon. The offender was struck in the buttocks by officers and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A second weapon was recovered in the vehicle. Police said the woman is still at large.

Police said a man believed to be from the original shooting on Hamlin Avenue was transported to an area hospital with a graze wound to the head.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. The officer involved were placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

No officers were struck by gunfire, but they were taken to a hospital for observation.