CALUMET CITY, Ill. — Another day, another million-dollar ticket sold in Illinois.

An Illinois lottery player correctly matched all five Powerball numbers to win $1 million on Monday. The winning ticket was sold at K N R Candy, located at 15 River Oaks Drive in Calumet City.

“It was an exciting, happy day at our store,” said owner Kirit Patel, who will receive a bonus of $10,000, 1% of the prize amount.

The win comes months after a historic $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Des Plaines, the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois and the third largest lottery prize ever won in the U.S.

Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.