OTTAWA, Ill — A person was killed in a rollover accident on Interstate 80 in Ottawa Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on westbound I-80 near milepost 93. According to preliminary information, Illinois State Troopers responded to the scene for the report of a two-vehicle crash involving a truck-tractor semi-trailer and a SUV.

ISP says the SUV rolled over several times before coming to a stop in the median. One person was pronounced dead.

All lanes of westbound I-80 were shut down as the crash was investigated.