OTTAWA, Ill. — One person was killed in an apartment building fire in Ottawa early Wednesday morning.

The fire department was called to a report of visible smoke and flames from a five-unit building located in the 100 block of West Campbell street around 2:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire showing from a door and window of a downstairs unit. Crews entered the structure and found heavy fire in the kitchen extending in the bedroom and living room areas.

A search was conducted and an unresponsive person was found in the living room.

According to fire officials, the person was removed and transported to OSF St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The person’s identity has not yet been released.

Officials said the fire appears to be accidental and is under investigation.