1 killed in crash involving CTA bus on South Side

CHICAGO — A driver is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and CTA bus on the South Side.
The accident happened just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at 69th and Ashland in West Englewood.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s identity has not yet been released.
Details surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.
Ashland is closed from 69th to 70th as police investigate. CTA buses in the area have been temporarily rerouted.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.