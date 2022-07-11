CREST HILL. Ill. — One person was killed and four others were wounded after shots erupted in a suburban business parking lot late Sunday night.

At around 11:45 p.m., Crest Hill police responded to a parking lot in the 1800 block of Knapp Drive on a report of loitering.

Police said while officers were attempting to disperse people, several shots rang out. One person, a male whose age was not given, was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center where he died.

Four others were wounded and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734.