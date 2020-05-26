1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO — One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting Tuesday on Chicago’s West Side.

Police said the four people were shot near West Washington Boulevard and North Hamlin Boulevard in East Garfield Park around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, one of the males who was shot was selling an item on the corner when an unknown offender in a red colored vehicle approached the victims and fired shots.

A male of unknown age was shot in the shoulder and side. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second male of unknown age was shot in the shoulder and left calf. He was taking to the hospital in critical condition.

A 19-year-old male was struck left hand and was transported to Mt. Sinai hospital in good condition.

A fourth male of unknown age was wounded in the leg and was taken to the hospital. He is in good condition.

No offenders in custody.

Police are investigating.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.