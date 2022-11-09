CHICAGO — One person was killed and two others were wounded in a triple shooting on the North Side Wednesday night, police said.

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of N. Clark Street when the victims were standing on a sidewalk and someone opened fire.

An adult male, age unknown, arrived in critical condition at St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 48-year-old male arrived in fair condition at St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

A 43-year-old male arrived in fair condition at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.