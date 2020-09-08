1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Waukegan motel

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a Waukegan motel.

Police said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at the Motel 6 at Green Bay Road and Washington Street.

The two men were taken to the hospital.

One victim, a man in his 20s from Waukegan, died a short time later, police said.

The second is also a man in his 20s and from North Chicago. He is in serious condition and has stabilized.

Their identities have not been released.

Police are investigating. The motive and circumstances are not known at this point.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department’s “Tip-Line” at 847-360-9001.