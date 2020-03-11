1 juvenile, 3 adults seriously injured after Metra train strikes car on South Side

CHICAGO — A juvenile and three adults were seriously injured Tuesday night after a Metra train struck a car on the South Side.

Just after 9:15 p.m., Chicago fire was dispatched to the area of 71st St. and Merrill on the report of a train vs. an automobile.

Authorities said a juvenile has been transported in serious-to-critical condition to Comer. Three adults have also been transferred to University of Chicago. Two are in serious-to-critical condition and one is in fair-to-serious condition.

It’s unknown at this time how old the juvenile victim is. Authorities continue to investigate.