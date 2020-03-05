1 injured in Arlington Heights apartment fire

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Three people were rescued and one person is hospitalized after an apartment fire in Arlington Heights.

Police said the fire started around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the second-floor of an apartment building on the first block of East Northwest Highway.

Fire crews used ladders to rescue people from the building. One person was transported to the hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Red Cross is assisting with any displacements.