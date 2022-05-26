COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A semi-tractor trailer collided with a limousine bus on the Tri-State Tollway near Lake Cook Road, injuring one person and slowing traffic for hours.

Preliminary reports from Illinois State Police reveal a tractor semi-trailer struck the rear of a Coach Bus.

The impact caused a chain reaction with another truck tractor semi-trailer and a Honda Odyssey.

One passenger was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

Some eastbound lanes on the Tri-State remain blocked off for a crash investigation.