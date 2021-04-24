1 hospitalized after 3 Fuller Park homes caught fire

CHICAGO — One person was hospitalized after three homes caught fire in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

A fire broke out at a home near 47th Street and Princeton Avenue Saturday morning and spread to two surrounding houses.

One person was hospitalized with minor burns at St. Bernard Hospital. Two people, possibly more, were displaced.

It took fire officials about two hours to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

