ROSELLE, Ill. — One person was killed and several others were injured after a shooting in Roselle.

The Roselle Police Department said officers responded to reports of multiple people shot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Picon and Roselle roads.

When police arrived, they found multiple people had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said there is no reason to believe there is a threat to anyone in the community.

No further information was provided. The investigation is ongoing.