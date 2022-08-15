CHICAGO — One person was killed in a car crash on Interstate 290 Monday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a driver in a car rear-ended another vehicle at First Avenue on the eastbound side of the Eisenhower Expressway — then lost control and the car overturned.

The driver of the overturned vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ISP.

The person in the rear-ended car was uninjured and refused medical attention, according to police.

All lanes on I 290 were shutdown and reopened around 4:37 a.m.