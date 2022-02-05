1 dead in multi-vehicle I-80 crash near Markham: police said

MARKHAM, Ill. — One person was killed in a crash involving multiple cars on I-80 near Markham.

The Illinois State Police said that around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a white Chevrolet SUV entered I-80 from I-294 and was going the wrong way. The car was going west in the eastbound lane.

Three other cars were all traveling west on I-80 when the SUV sideswept a Peterbilt semi-truck and hit a Freightliner semi-truck head-on. A third car, a Jeep SUV, was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of one of the trucks.

The driver of the Chevrolet SUV was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The driver’s identity has not been released.

The drivers of both trucks, and the occupants of the Jeep — that included a 2-year-old — were not injured.

Traffic was closed on I-80 while officials investigated. They were reopened later that morning.

No further information was provided.