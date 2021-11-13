1 dead after three-car crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A driver going the wrong way was killed in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning near Grand Avenue. Police said the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going south in the northbound lanes. He struck a Mazda, which then struck another vehicle.

Three people in the Mazda were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital — two in critical condition.

The driver going the wrong way died at the scene.

The driver of the third vehicle refused treatment.

No further information was provided.