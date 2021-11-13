1 dead after three-car crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A driver going the wrong way was killed in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning near Grand Avenue. Police said the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going south in the northbound lanes. He struck a Mazda, which then struck another vehicle.

Three people in the Mazda were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital — two in critical condition.

The driver going the wrong way died at the scene.

The driver of the third vehicle refused treatment.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News