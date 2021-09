CHICAGO — A person was killed after a crash on the Edens Expressway Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on I-94 at Wilson Avenue just before 8 a.m. State police said preliminary reports said the driver of the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a concrete barrier.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes were diverted to the Kennedy Expressway and as of 10 a.m., they still remain closed.