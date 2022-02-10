1 dead after Amtrak train strikes car in fiery north suburban crash

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — One person is dead after an Amtrak train struck a car in a fiery crash Thursday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., authorities responded to Metra train tracks near the area of 400 Lake Cook Road in Northbrook on the report of a vehicle versus train accident.

It’s unclear how the vehicle made it onto the train tracks, but authorities said it may have come off of an Edens overpass nearby.

“A southbound train hit a vehicle by the Deerfield train station and dragged it down near the Edens’ spur,” said Northbrook Fire Chief Andy Carlson said. “Before The train was able to slow down the vehicle disengaged from the train.”

Authorities said the car burst into flames and was fully engulfed, but firefighters were eventually able to put out the blaze. One person was pronounced dead.

The investigation is being handled by Deerfield police, Metra police and the Canadian Pacific police.