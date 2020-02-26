18-year-old woman dead, 4 hospitalized after South Side shooting at convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after five people were shot Tuesday evening inside a South Side convenience store.

Just after 5 p.m.., authorities were dispatched to 79th and Avalon on the report of shots fired.

Chicago police said three males approached Ali's Minimart and began firing into the market from the outside. In total, 20 rounds were reportedly fired into the store.

An 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others, including two teen girls and a 19-year-old boy, were transported in critical condition to various hospitals. Police later said the 19-year-old and one of the teen girls were upgraded to good condition.

A 63-year-old man was also shot and transported in fair condition.

Authorities located another shooting victim a short distance away at 78th and Woodlawn. That victim was transported in critical condition to University of Chicago.

In the press conference, Beck said the that victim wasn't in the store and it's unknown as the investigation continues if they're connected to the shooting.

Police said the three shooters fled into a light-colored car Chrysler 300 and police hope POD cameras provide additional images.