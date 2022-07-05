KENOSHA, Wisc. — One person was killed, four others were wounded in a Fourth of July shooting in Kenosha.

Around 10:20 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 6300 block of 25th Avenue for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a “chaotic” scene and evidence of multiple shots being fired.

Four people were taken to local hospitals, two were later transferred to Milwaukee hospitals due to their injuries. One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead.

Details surrounding the shooting are currently unknown.

The names and ages of those shot have not yet been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.