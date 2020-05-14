1 dead, 4 injured following Rockford gas station shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Rockford Police are investigating after five people were shot Wednesday night at a Rockford gas station, WTVO reports.

At around 7:10 p.m., police responded to the scene at the Citgo ‘Way Low’ gas station at 2419 W. State Street for a report of shots fired.

Police Chief Dan O’Shea said officers identified five victims struck by gunfire. One victim was pronouned dead and four others were wounded. One person has critical injuries while three others have non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting, but no further information is available. Officers say there were multiple shooters.