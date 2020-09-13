1 dead, 4 injured after Saturday crash on I-294

WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. — One person was killed and four others were injured after a multi-vehicle collision on I-294 on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 12:15 p.m., police responded to southbound I-294 near mile marker 22 on the report of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police, a black Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed in the left lane near before losing control and sideswiping the vehicle to their right, a red Volkswagen Jetta.

The impact of the collision caused the Impala to strike the concrete barrier and travel airborne over the median, striking a red Ford F-150 in the left lane traveling northbound.

A car behind the F-150 swerved to the second-from-left lane, leaving the Impala to strike a black Honda CR-V head-on, killing the passenger and critically injuring the driver.

The driver of the black Chevrolet Impala was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries. Two others were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.