1 dead, 3 wounded in Joliet shooting

JOLIET, Ill. — One man was killed and three others were wounded in a Joliet shooting.

Police found three men with gunshot wounds around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night on the 700 block of Francis Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two were taken to Silver Cross Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth person showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are trying to identify the shooter and said this appears to be an isolated incident.

The shooting is under investigation.