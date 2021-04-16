1 dead, 3 injured after West Town crash

CHICAGO — One person was killed and three others were injured after a crash in West Town.

Chicago police said a woman, 58, was driving her Lexus north on the 100 block of South Western Avenue around 11:25 p.m. Thursday when she made a U-turn and struck a Chevrolet that was also going north on Western Avenue.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her 17-year-old son, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 33-year-old man, and a 36-year-old male passenger were also taken to Stroger Hospital. They were in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.